Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Responding to reports of the alleged rave party in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that he has not yet received an official briefing on the matter but acknowledged that "Prima facie, it appears that a crime has taken place"

The Pune City Police late on Saturday night raided a suspected rave party organised at a private property in the upscale Kharadi area of the city.

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Speaking to the media on Sunday in Nagpur, the CM said, "Even I saw it only in the media. I've been attending programmes since morning, so I haven't received an actual briefing on it yet. Based on what is being shown in the media, the police have busted a rave party, and some people have been found there. Drugs were reportedly found. Once I receive a proper briefing, I will be able to comment on it.

He added, "Prima facie, it appears that a crime has taken place at that location."

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

In a major crackdown on illegal activities, police raided a suspected rave party acting on a tip-off and detained seven individuals and seized quantities of narcotic substances and liquor, a hukkah from the spot.

According to police officials, the raid was conducted by a team from the Crime Branch and the anti-narcotics units, with assistance from senior officers. "The property, situated in a residential complex, was being used to host the party without obtaining the necessary permissions".

"Based on reliable intelligence, a raid was carried out around midnight. We have detained seven persons, including both men and women. We have also recovered drugs, weed, and other banned substances," said a senior officer from the Pune City Police, who is part of the investigation team.

In preliminary investigations, medical tests of the detained individuals are also being conducted to check for drug consumption. Among the detained, a relative of a senior politician is also being named in the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)