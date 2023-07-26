Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress Leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that it is the central government’s responsibility to give a statement on the Manipur incident.

Talking to the media persons, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan said that a meaningful discussion should be done and Prime Minister should make a statement.

“The entire country is watching. It is the Central government’s responsibility to give a statement on the Manipur incident. A meaningful discussion should be done. Today, 85 days have passed, yet there are no answers...We are saddened by the conduct of the Manipur and central government. PM Modi should make a statement...,” Pilot said.

The issue of Manipur including the recent viral video incident has been dominating both Houses of Parliament since it started last Thursday as the Congress and opposition leaders are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

In a recent incident in Manipur, two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted before being set free by the mob comprising the majority community.

The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur.After a video of the same went viral, the police swung into action and arrested five people, including the main accused.

Prime Minister while briefing the media ahead of the monsoon session on Thursday, said he is pained over the incident that is "shameful for any civil society".

"No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," PM Modi said.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

