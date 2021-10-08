Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) A day after the Income Tax department raided some businesses linked to family members of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his party colleague and kin Supriya Sule on Friday said the NCP does not indulge in the "politics of revenge".

The IT department had, on Thursday, raided some businesses linked to the kin of Pawar as well as a few real estate developers for alleged tax evasion.

"We do not indulge in the politics of revenge. We have been ruling for several years but have never considered out opponents as enemies. We have been nurtured by Yeshwantrao Chavan," she said here.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati further said such struggles and taking them on was a "speciality" of the Pawar family.

Sule was in Thane to pray at the Durga Mata temple, a day after a places of worship opened across the state following a coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Sule asked people to visit places of worship and take part in Navratri prayers and festivities while strictly adhering to COVID-19 norms.

