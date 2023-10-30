Deogarh (Jharkhand) [India], October 30 (ANI): Income Tax raids are underway at various locations of some land dealers in Jharkhand and West Bengal over alleged tax evasion.

The IT raids started at 5 AM on Monday morning. IT has started raiding the houses and establishments of more than half a dozen land traders of Deoghar and Jasidih.

According to the sources, the prominent names whose houses are allegedly being raided are Mahesh Lath, Sushil Sultania, Uma Shankar Singh, Brajesh Rai, Sanjay Malviya, Raj Narayan Khawade, Sanjyanand Jha, Nand Kishore Das, Mahesh Mishra.

IT raids are being conducted in Kolkata also.

Sources said that those whose houses are being raided today have some connection with the land.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

