New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam, speaking on the possible deportation of the Luthera brothers from Thailand, said that while it is premature to predict how long the process will take, he believes that in this case, the deportation of the Goa club owners "will happen fast."

The Rajya MP, discussing the detention of the accused brothers in Thailand, stated that the court will assess the evidence presented by the authorities under their domestic laws.

" No doubt the Goa Police has taken swift action in deploying their team and bringing evidence to Bangkok, which they will have to present before a court there. Our teams have to present evidence to the court there, which will be assessed under their laws. It would be premature to say how much time it will take for the whole process, but I think it will happen fast," Nikam told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the deadly fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, have been detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported to India shortly, according to sources.

The Goa Police said the brothers were booked on December 7 for fleeing the country while authorities were responding to the fire and rescuing trapped guests. Following a Blue Corner Notice issued by Interpol against the absconding accused, Thai authorities apprehended them.

On December 6, late at night, a devastating blaze at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

The Goa Police investigation revealed that the brothers had booked flight tickets to Thailand just as emergency teams were struggling to contain the fire and rescue those trapped inside. According to officials, the booking was made through MakeMyTrip (MMT) at 1:17 am on December 7, while both the Goa Police and Fire Services were actively engaged in firefighting operations.

"Even as the Goa Police and Fire Services were battling to douse the fire and rescue those trapped inside, the Luthra brothers were preparing to flee the country," officials added. (ANI)

