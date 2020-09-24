New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): A team of doctors and medical staff of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday greeted the discharged COVID-19 patients at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur here.

In a tweet earlier today, ITBP shared a video of the same and informed that at present, 1,431 people battling with novel coronavirus are admitted here.

"4,084 patients discharged after treatment. 5624 patients admitted to the centre so far," the tweet further read.

ITBP is running the world's largest COVID care facility -- Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) (10,000 beds). Till September 13, ITBP had discharged more than 2,454 patients after treating them successfully.

ITBP has provided more than 800 medical personnel, which includes specialist doctors, medical officers (doctors), paramedics, pharmacists, and over 600 security personnel to run SPCCC round the clock. (ANI)

