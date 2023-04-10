New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The government on Monday asked the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) to pay Rs 18 lakh as "damages for unauthorised occupation" of a bungalow previously allotted to it and to vacate the facility at the earliest, failing which eviction proceedings will be initiated.

A letter issued by the directorate of estates to the IWPC's president states that the bungalow at Windsor Place in Lutyens' Delhi has still not been vacated despite the fact that the women's journalist body was asked to leave the government facility by July 31, 2022.

"I am directed to refer to this directorate letter dated 04.05.2022 on the above mentioned subject whereby it was requested to find a suitable accommodation and arrange to vacate the aforesaid house on or before 31 July, 2022. However, the house has not been vacated by you till date," Pinaki Banerjee, deputy director of the directorate of estates wrote to the IWPC president.

The letter also states that a total of Rs 18,88,333 is payable as damages for unauthorised occupation of the house from August 1, 2022 to April 10, 2023.

"It is requested to pay the damages and vacate the house at the earliest failing which eviction proceedings shall be initiated against you under the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised occupants) Act, 1971," it also stated.

An office-bearer of the IWPC said that they have not received any letter from the directorate of estates which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

In August 2021, the government had issued an eviction notice to IWPC and asked it to pay their outstanding dues.

According to the notice, the allotment had been made to IWPC on May 13, 1994, and it had been cancelled with effect from January 6, 2021, following the expiry of tenure.

