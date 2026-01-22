Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): Ten Army personnel were killed in an accident while an equal number of personnel sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the office of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," a post by the official X handle of the LG Office said.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery," the post read.

According to official sources, the mishap took place in the Khani Top area of Bhaderwah, triggering immediate rescue and relief operations.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment. (ANI)

