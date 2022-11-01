Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], November 1 (ANI): ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday informed that three terrorists were killed in the Awantipora encounter.

Regarding the Awantipora encounter, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "LeT cmdr Mukhtar Bhat was among the three killed terrorists. As per source, he along with foreign terrorist was going for fidayeen attack on SFs camp. One AK-74 rifle, one AK-56 rifle and 1 pistol were recovered. Awantipora Police and Army averted a major terror incident."

As per preliminary information, the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including killing of one ASI of CRPF and two RPF personnel.

"3 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter... As per our source, 1 is FT & 1 local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting ADGP Kashmir.

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag, informed Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday.

Further details will follow."1 terrorist killed in Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. Encounter in Awantipora going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir or Tuesday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police earlier in the day. (ANI)

