Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines for the age group of 18 years and above, even as the Union territory recorded 93 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,30,834.

As many as 82,229 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered in the UT to 1,34,94,675, the official data said.

Meanwhile, J-K registered 93 new positive coronavirus cases on Thursday -- 21 from Jammu division and 72 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar reported the highest of 47 cases, followed by 12 in Baramulla.

The number of active cases was 935, while 3,25,473 patients have recovered from the disease.

The total number of deaths due to the virus was 4,426 as no fresh death took place in the last 24 hours.

