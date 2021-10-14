Hyderabad, October 14: In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old man allegedly killed her wife in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. The accused has been identified as A Srinivas. The incident took place at around 4:30 am in Markhandeya Nagar of the city. Srinivas murdered his wife over suspicion on her character. Telangana: Techie Kills Wife By Sliting Her Throat Over Suspicion on Character, Tries to End His Life in Bachupally.

The accused used to quarrel with his wife and suspected her fidelity. According to a report published in Telangana Today, Srinivas had a fight with his wife, 45-year-old Mangalamma, on Tuesday evening. The couple has a daughter and a son. Srinivas killed his wife with a stone. The victim’s daughter called the police.

“On Wednesday morning, Srinivas woke up and took a big stone that was in the house and dropped it on his wife’s head. She was rushed to Osmania General Hospital by her daughter. Doctors pronounced her dead,: reported the media house quoting Tappachabutra Inspector Santosh Kumar as saying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Srinivas worked as a construction labourer. The police have registered a case against Srinivas under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have started a detailed investigation into the matter. Mangalamma’s body was shifted to the OGH mortuary. A manhunt operation has been launched t nab the accused.

