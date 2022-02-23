Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,52,647, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,748, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 70 were reported from the Jammu division and 30 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 29, followed by 25 in Doda.

There are 1,365 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,46,534 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 51 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

