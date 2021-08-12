Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 176 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, raising the infection tally to 3,23,061, while two new deaths pushed the toll to 4,395, officials said.

Ninety-six of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division and 80 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for molesting 4-year-old Minor girl.

They said Reasi district in the Jammu region recorded a maximum of 73 new cases -- all of them travellers. Srinagar district followed with 21 fresh cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,307 in the UT, while 3,17,359 patients have recovered so far from the infection, the officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25 Members of Hindu Outfit Booked for Thrashing Vendor Selling 'Mehndi'.

The mucormycosis (black fungus) infection tally remained unchanged at 38 in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)