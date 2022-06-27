Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 67 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,54,865, officials here said.

Of the fresh cases, 47 were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 20 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Poll 2022: Mukesh Darbar, Candidate for Sarpanch's Post, Booked for Using Dog for Campaigning in Khandwa.

The death toll due to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 4,756, they added.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 359. So far, 4,49,750 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

Also Read | Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: IAF Receives Over 94,000 Applications Within Four Days of Registration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)