Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in a bus accident in Udhampur district.

The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and the UT administration will bear the cost of their treatment, an official spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Ramnagar, Udhampur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of injured," Sinha said.

Two persons were killed and 54 others injured as a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

