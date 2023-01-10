Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said a simplified procedure will be followed for reimbursement of educational expenses of children of the policemen killed in the line of duty.

Reacting to the development, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said it a wonderful initiative and extended his gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for it.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the adoption of procedure for meeting the expenditure on account of education of wards of martyrs (two eldest children) up to class 12th in any school in J&K of such personnel of police, who are martyred in course of performing duties attributed to militancy related incidents and violence," an official said.

The government shall reimburse the expenditure towards monthly fee, transportation charges (up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 3,000 per child per month), one-time annual uniform charges (up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year) and one-time expenditure on books (only textbooks prescribed by the respective boards) if any, up to class 12th in any school (both government and private), within the territorial jurisdiction of the union territory, it said.

"The schools would require to be duly recognized by the government and affiliated with the J&K board of school education and central board of school education or any other registered board in India. The private schools shall treat these students as part of admission under EWS and reimbursement will be made accordingly," the order said.

It said reimbursement will be made for the first two children and in case the second one is a twin, then both the twins shall be entitled to reimbursement under this arrangement.

The reimbursement on account of monthly fee, transport charges, shall be made on quarterly basis by the concerned district superintendent of police, (on the production of relevant vouchers), where the family of the martyr ordinarily resides. While as the reimbursement on account of expenditure incurred on uniform and books shall be reimbursed in the month of April every year subject to the ceiling and condition, it said.

The payment shall be made to the legal guardian (whoever incurs such expenditure on the wards) by the concerned district superintendent of police on production of valid proof of guardianship by the legal guardian, the order added.

In case owing to any dispute, the children of a particular martyr having varying guardians - one child living with mother and the other with his family, the reimbursement shall be made to both the guardians on actual basis, however, on the production of separate guardianship certificate to be issued by the concerned school authority, it further read.

The order said the children will be eligible for reimbursement of education expenses even if the widow of the martyr remarries.

As per the order, the concerned district SP shall draw the claims on account of school fee and transport charges on quarterly basis and cost of books and uniform on annual basis from the budgetary provisions to be placed at his disposal and further shall ensure that the school fee is not exorbitant and is at par with the rates charged by the school to other students.

DGP Singh said the initiative will help the wards of the fallen heroes in empowering their academic and career goals by removing the financial barrier.

