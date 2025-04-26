Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions have heightened along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's border district, prompting border villagers to clean and prepare their underground bunkers amid rising fears of escalation.

Residents in villages located close to Pakistani military posts have started clearing out old underground bunkers and stocking up on emergency supplies as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: 3 Women of a Family Killed After Vehicle Hits Roadside Tree in Chatra.

Villagers, who had moved past the memories of cross-border firing in recent years, are now preparing for any potential escalation. Visuals show them storing blankets and beds inside the bunkers.

Speaking to ANI, a resident of a nearby village said, "The people had forgotten the bunkers. The bunkers are being cleaned again now. There is an atmosphere of fear, but we hope harmony will prevail in the valley."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mallikarjun Kharge Flays PM Narendra Modi for Not Attending All-Party Meeting, Says 'He Is Not Serious About It' (Watch Video).

Another resident from the same village said, "We are with the government, we stand by them. We strongly condemn the terror attack, we are in support of our army and administration. Whenever they need us, we are ready to provide any possible support, even lay down our lives."

"Earlier, there used to be firing incidents in this area. Our village is located near the LoC. We are cleaning the bunkers so that we can move our family to safety during such incidents. We are thankful to the central government for providing us with such bunkers," he said.

Many of these bunkers, popularly referred to as "Modi bunkers" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, saw a major push for their construction, were built to protect civilians during periods of intense shelling across the LoC.

With fresh tensions, residents have begun refurbishing these shelters, which had fallen into disuse during recent years of relative calm.

Security forces in the region remain on high alert, and the administration has also asked civilians to stay vigilant.

The government has in the past provided financial assistance and technical support for the construction of individual and community bunkers in vulnerable areas, such as Poonch and Rajouri.

The incident in Pahalgam, which left security personnel and civilians dead, has heightened concerns about cross-border infiltration attempts and the potential for renewed hostilities along sensitive stretches of the border.

Despite the atmosphere of fear, villagers express hope that peace will prevail and that there will be no repeat of the violence that marked earlier years in the region.

Meanwhile, in a significant development amid heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists actively operating in the Union Territory.

According to sources, these individuals, aged between 20 to 40 years, are actively aiding foreign terrorists from Pakistan by providing logistical and ground-level support.

The identified operatives are reportedly affiliated with three major Pakistan-backed terror outfits: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Among them, three are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, eight with LeT, and three with JeM.

Security forces have launched coordinated operations across South Kashmir, particularly in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, where many of the listed individuals are believed to be operating. Senior officials indicate that these names are part of a larger intelligence dossier being used to pre-empt further attacks and disrupt terror logistics in the Valley.

The agencies are engaged in finding links between these 14 terrorists with the five terrorists who attacked the 26 tourists in the Baisaran picturesque meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam, around 2 PM on April 22.

The release of the list of these 14 local active terrorists is a move followed by investigators, who identified five terrorists involved in the deadly attack, including three Pakistani nationals.

The authorities had earlier also released three sketches of these Pakistani terrorists--Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. The other two Valley-based operatives were identified as Adil Guri and Ahsan. A bounty of Rs 20 lakh on each has also been announced.

The NIA, along with other agencies, are currently assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the overall investigation as Pakistan-based terror outfit Let's proxy TRF has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)