Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Rajouri's border blocks of Sunderbani and Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, are witnessing a major revolution under Centrally sponsored agricultural schemes.

The Department of Agriculture is now pushing for 100 % organic vegetable farming in these far-flung, hilly Border areas and providing full support to farmers.

With government support, farmers can now grow a wide variety of vegetables using organic methods. For example, Hi-Tech Vermi-Compost units have been provided to farmers in the Sunderbani area. Additionally, Hi-Tech polyhouses for protected cultivation are being supplied to enable year-round vegetable growth, even during harsh winters. Many centrally sponsored schemes are funding these polyhouses, compost units, and awareness drives to support this initiative.

The field officer in the Agricultural Department of Sunderban, Rajesh Kumar, stated that, with effective marketing, the organic material vermicompost is now being used by farmers in nearby areas.

"Rajesh Acharya contacted us for the presence of excess cow dung, and we recommended him to convert the cow dung into vermicompost which under the HADP, we had a scheme, there was a 14 lakh project, which gave 50 pc subsidy, department helped him, and followed all instructions accordingly, now vermicompost is now ready, with effective marketing, the farmers from the nearby areas are now utilising the produce," Rajesh told ANI.

Farmer Acharya Rajesh Prashar expressed gratitude to PM Modi for launching an agricultural program in Jammu and Kashmir, which has provided local people with employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during his visit to the border village of Jhangher, laid the foundation stone for the construction of new houses for families affected by recent natural calamities and unprovoked Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

