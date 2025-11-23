New Delhi, November 23: In a major breakthrough against interstate narcotics trafficking, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested Tushar, a key member of a narcotics syndicate, wanted in two separate Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases involving the recovery of high-purity heroin worth over Rs 8 crore. On November 21, Delhi Police received secret information regarding Tushar's presence at Mahaveer Enclave in the national capital city. Based on technical surveillance, a Crime Branch team, led by Head Constables Pramod Kumar and Ravinder Singh of WR-II, traced the accused to Gali No. 5, Mahaveer Enclave. A targeted raid was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Tushar. Punjab Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Arms and Drug Network, 5 Arrested; 6 Pistols, 1 Kg Heroin Seized.

The bust not only apprehended a proclaimed offender but also disrupted a significant interstate drug supply network operating in Delhi-NCR. According to the police, the accused, identified as Tushar aged 31, originally from Sanyog Vihar, Matiala, New Delhi, and presently residing at Mahaveer Enclave Part-I, New Delhi, had been declared a proclaimed offender in two separate cases. In FIR dated February 11, registered under Sections 21/25/29 of the NDPS Act at Crime Branch, Delhi, 258 grams of heroin were recovered by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Heroin Worth Rs 3 Cr, Firearm Seized in Mizoram in Separate Operations, Two Held.

The order for his proclamation as an offender was issued by Shivaji Anand, ASJ-II/Special Judge NDPS, North West District, Rohini Courts, vide order dated July 2, 2025. In a second case, FIR dated January 30, 2025, also registered under Sections 21/25/29 of the NDPS Act at Crime Branch, Delhi, 512 grams of heroin were recovered. Tushar was declared a proclaimed offender by Puneet Pahwa, ASJ, Special Judge NDPS, North East District, Karkardooma Courts, vide order dated October 17, 2025, a police said. Further, the Investigations confirmed that Tushar was the primary source of the recovered heroin in both cases. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the accused Tushar was apprehended from Mahaveer Enclave, New Delhi.

