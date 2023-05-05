Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): A delegation of the All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation headed by its President Sanjay Koul projected various issues of employees of minority community under PMDP and other employment schemes, who are working in the Kashmir division.

The members of the delegation also expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration for promptly resolving many of the issues of the minority community employees.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands projected during the interaction. (ANI)

