Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Officials of Romeo Force of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday busted a hideout in Poonch district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

"Romeo Force of Indian Army and police in a joint operation busted a hideout in Surankot Sector near Sindara village in Poonch district and recovered 3 AK 47 rifles, 28 rounds, magazines, and Under Barrell Grenade Launcher (UBGL)," police said in a press statement.

Earlier on December 24, the Indian Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in the Baramulla district.

"Baramulla police along with three personnel of the Army recovered 8 AKS 74u with 24 mags and 560 rds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 mags and 244 rds, 14 grenades, 81 balloons with Pak flag imprint, wheat bags and synthetic gunny bags with made in Pakistan print 5 No's among other incriminating materials recovered from the general area of the Hathlanga sector of Uri," The security official, said in a statement. (ANI)

