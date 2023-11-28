Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): Following the recovery of arms and ammunition in Kupwara district a day ago, the Indian Army on Tuesday stepped up vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC), 'striving' to thwart any attempts at infiltration, an army official said on Tuesday.

An official statement issued by the Army on Monday said that two people were apprehended on Monday after arms and ammunition were recovered in Kupwara district.

"The Indian Army remains highly vigilant on the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara district of North Kashmir, constantly striving to thwart any attempts of infiltration from Pakistan," officials said.

The official added: "With an unwavering determination and a strong commitment to national security, the Indian Army stands firm in its mission to protect the borders and ensure the safety of the nation."

Referring to the LOC as a critical barrier between India and Pakistan, which has witnessed numerous infiltrations and security threats in the past, the official said that, "the Indian Army has consistently displayed its utmost readiness and perseverance in countering these attempts."

"With their extensive training, advanced surveillance systems, and meticulous planning, they employ a multi-layered defence mechanism to counter any potential infiltrations," the official added.

The official added that through a combination of regular patrols, state-of-the-art technologies, and intelligence gathering, "they are able to gather critical information on any suspicious activities near LOC."

The army official further added that this intelligence is promptly analysed and acted upon to neutralise any infiltrators before they can enter Indian territory.

"The soldiers put their lives on the line day in and day out to preserve the integrity of the nation," he added.

Their unwavering commitment and willingness to face any challenge in defence of their motherland deserve utmost respect and admiration, the official added.

The Indian Army said that under Operation GUSHI, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established at Gushi Bridge in Kupwara on Monday.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "In a Joint Operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on specific intelligence, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established today at Gushi Bridge at Kupwara where two suspected individuals were apprehended."

"Four hand Grenades, one Pistol with ammunition along with other incriminating materials were recovered," it added.(ANI)

