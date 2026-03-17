Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 17 (ANI): A drone has been neutralised by Kuwaiti military personnel as part of "ongoing efforts to enhance security, protect vital sites, and confront any potential threats," according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The spokesperson for Kuwait's National Guard confirmed that the craft was taken down by the armed forces. This military action was undertaken to safeguard critical infrastructure and respond to possible risks within the country's territory.

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This domestic intercept follows a broader regional stance taken by the nation. Kuwait has issued a strong condemnation regarding the persistent Iranian strikes against the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations, following a report by Gulf News on Monday.

The diplomatic backlash follows a specific incident where a missile hit a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahya district of Abu Dhabi, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

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In a formal communication released through the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs characterised the attack as a "flagrant violation of international laws and norms."

According to Gulf News, the ministry further described the situation as a "dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region."

Kuwaiti officials reaffirmed their absolute rejection of any actions aimed at the security of "brotherly and friendly countries." They emphasised the urgent necessity to terminate policies that might "widen the scope of escalation" or damage regional safety.

As highlighted by Gulf News, the statement expressed Kuwait's "full solidarity with the UAE" during this period of instability.

The ministry pledged its support for all steps taken by the Emirates to "preserve its sovereignty, security and stability" in the face of ongoing threats. (ANI)

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