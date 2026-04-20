Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo visited the Associated Hospital at Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur on Sunday to oversee the medical care being provided to survivors of the devastating bus accident in Ramnagar's Khagote area.

Interacting with the press, the Chief Secretary termed the incident a "deeply unfortunate mishap".

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Providing a briefing on the medical response, Dulloo noted that out of the 51 injured, 44 are currently undergoing treatment at GMC Udhampur, while six are admitted at the Sub-District Hospital in Ramnagar.

Two critically injured individuals have been shifted to GMC Jammu for specialised care. He assured that the administration is working "around the clock" to ensure the best possible assistance for the victims and their families.

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Meanwhile, fifteen people died, and several others got injured, after a public transport bus met with an accident in the village Kanote of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

The bus was enroute from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

"A bus accident has been reported on the Ramnagar-Udhampur route. Senior officers, including DIG U-R Range, SSP Udhampur & other officers are present at the spot. Rescue operations have been initiated, and necessary assistance is being provided," Udhampur Police said in a statement on X.

In the wake of the tragedy, both the Central and Union Territory governments have announced significant financial relief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, and ₹50,000 for each of the injured.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced immediate relief from the CM Relief Fund, including ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for those with serious injuries, and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the government will bear all medical expenses for the survivors. Chief Secretary Dulloo further emphasised that a high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure strict accountability. (ANI)

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