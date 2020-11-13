Srinagar, November 13: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday asked security forces to frame and implement plans for the conduct of transparent elections in the Union Territory, a police spokesperson said.

On the second day of his visit to the Kashmir Valley, the DGP chaired two separate meetings at PCR Kashmir and in south Kashmir's Pulwama district to review the security arrangements for the District Development Council (DDC) polls and the by-elections for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB), he said.

At these meetings, the DGP stressed upon the field officers to plan security arrangements keeping in view the sensitivity of the area concerned. He said all efforts should be made to provide a secure environment for the conduct of the election so that people could take part in the democratic process voluntarily and freely.

The DGP also stressed on maintaining good law and order in the areas going to polls. He advised the officers to maintain close coordination within the force and other agencies to ensure adequate response to any emergent situation.

The DGP said joint area dominance drills should be conducted regularly and inputs should be shared accordingly so that timely action is taken. He asked officers to identify hypersensitive areas and take necessary steps whenever required.

The DGP said the task of conducting these elections peacefully should be accomplished with fortitude and directed the officers to utilise manpower efficiently.

