Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday visited Hazratbal and Lal Chowk areas of Srinagar to take stock of the on-ground deployment of Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in view of Ashooora and forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Singh visited Ahmadnagar police station in Srinagar where he interacted with the police and CRPF personnel besides reviewing crime records of the police station.

The DGP was accompanied by top CRPF officials.

Interacting with Police and CRPF Jawans and officers, the DGP Singh said that JK Police along with CRPF and other security forces have achieved good results on different fronts. He stressed for alertness and quick response to any incident and directed for joint deployment and patrolling and area domination for restricting the movement of anti-nation and anti-peace elements.

The DGP said that due to well-planned and coordinated efforts of Police and security forces there is a huge improvement in the overall security scenario of the UT.

Stressing quick responses to the problems of the people, the DGP said that the grievances of the people have to be addressed genuinely on priority. He emphasized working in cooperation with the people to curb the crimes. The DGP also inspected the Ahmadnagar police station accommodation.

While interacting with the jawans and officers of Police and CRPF working in the Police Station, the DGP directed intensified efforts against the war on drugs adding that it is our responsibility to protect our youth who are falling into the drugs.

SP Hazratbal Mashkoor Ahmad, officers of CRPF 21 Bn and other jurisdictional officers apprised the DGP regarding the security scenario of their jurisdiction. (ANI)

