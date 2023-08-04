Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): Till five or six years ago, the number of women in the field of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir was negligible. Although a few women were associated with radio and television, you could see very few women in print and electronic media, and social media. One of the reasons for this was that women did not consider this profession safe for them.

In the last few years, especially after 2019, a large number of women in Jammu as well as Kashmir have taken up journalism as a profession and they are happily performing these duties, including ground reporting. Rather, Kashmir has seen an unexpected increase in the number of female anchors on social media in recent years, who have left a deep impression in this sector with their professional skills and are also being liked a lot.

There are many women in Jammu too who have a name in the world of journalism. Prominent among them are Anuradha Bhasin, Saroj Razdan and Benu Joshi, Sushmita Sen.

Apart from this, the youngsters include Pallavi Sarin, Pragya Sagotra, photojournalist Shilpa Thakur, Rashmi Sharma and Komal Singh Minhas etc.

Komal Singh Minhas is from Jammu and Kashmir. She is the first woman journalist to be honoured with the 'Invaluable of India' award. She was conferred with the award during a function held at Dr Ambedkar International Center Janpath, New Delhi.

The former News 18 India's Jammu Bureau Chief was given the award for her continued reporting during her pregnancy and excellent coverage of conferences in Sudhra, Sanjawan, Poonch and Rajouri.

'Bharat Ke Anmol' is a one-of-a-kind national award, given to eminent personalities in India who have not only excelled in their field of speciality but also served society and the underprivileged.

The award ceremony is a prestigious initiative aimed at empowering visionaries and encouraging innovators. The event served as a symbol of recognition and appreciation for individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to society, culture, arts, science, business and beyond.

Dr Vijay Kumar Shah (Eminent Social Worker), Dr TS Rao (Father of Vaccines), Dr SM Khan (Doordarshan Director General, News), Air Commodore Rashid Zafar Qureshi (Kargil veteran), Sunita Duggal MP Haryana, Mir Mutasim (former Mr World Silver Medalist) and Chandrakala Padia (Distinguished Scholar) were also recognized. (ANI)

