Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): In a decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and integrity of the nation, Srinagar Police have booked five terror associates of proscribed terror outfits involved in subversive activities under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to officials, the arrested individuals have been identified as Nayeem Ahmad Khan, resident of Gamandar Panthachowk in Srinagar, Faizan Akhter Bhat alias Faizan, resident of Gousia Colony, Mehraj Ud Din Bhat, resident of Pandach in 90 FT Road, Umar Hamid Sheikh, resident of Assar Colony in Hazratbal Srinagar, and Suhaib Shafi Baba alias Chamna, resident of Diwat Walipora, Rainawari Srinagar.

These accused persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders based on dossiers prepared against them by the Srinagar Police.

Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in the district jails of Kathua, Udhampur, and Kot Balwal in Jammu.

It is pertinent to mention that many criminal cases have been registered against these individuals. Despite this, they did not mend their ways. After getting bailed out from the courts, they were brazenly involved in criminal and subversive activities prejudicial to the interests of the Nation.

Pertinently, J-K Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national infrastructure in Srinagar city, with a relentless crackdown on such elements.

Jammu and Kashmir Police affirm its steadfast commitment to eliminating criminal activities prejudicial to the security and peace in this region with the full might of the law. (ANI)

