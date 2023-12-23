Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration announced compensation and jobs to the families of three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district.

As per the JK government, "After the deaths of three civilians were reported yesterday in Baffliaz, Poonch district, the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority."

The government also announced compensation and jobs to the next of kin of each deceased.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as a search operation is underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector following the killing of four army soldiers by terrorists on Thursday.

Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir as around 25-30 Pakistani terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the forest areas of the region, defence sources said on Friday.

The sources said the plan to revive terrorist activities in the area is part of a greater game plan by Pakistan and China to pressurise the Indian Army to remove troops from the Ladakh sector and redeploy forces in this area.

"There is a larger game plan by the Pakistan-China nexus to not allow India to ease out of the Jammu and Kashmir sector and deploy troops on the China border, especially in the Ladakh sector, where the PLA and Indian forces have been in a standoff for the last three years now," they said.

India moved the Uniform Force of Rashtriya Rifles from the Poonch sector to Ladakh to counter Chinese aggression in 2020 as part of rebalancing and putting pressure on the PLA to match Indian strength.

Over the last few years since the Uniform Force left for Ladakh operations, Pakistan has started sending its terrorists from Pakistan to the area to carry out attacks against Indian troops in an attempt to force India to redeploy its own troops in the area.

The Indian Army had recently moved in one more brigade to counter terrorist activities and has achieved success in the area.

Earlier on Thursday evening, four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists.

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri. (ANI)

