New Delhi, December 23: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday was recorded in the 'severe' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, during the day. The maximum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather office, the relative humidity oscillated between 97 and 69 per cent. The IMD has predicted dense fog for Sunday. It said the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 25 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively. The 24-hour AQI in the national capital was recorded at 447 at 4 pm, which comes under the 'severe' category. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Turns Into ‘Gas Chamber’, Air Quality Index in Severe Category.

Delhi Air Pollution

VIDEO | "The air quality index was in 'poor' and 'very poor' category in Delhi over the last few days. However, the air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to 'severe' category with AQI plunging to 400 following a dip in temperature and reduction in wind speed. Due to this, the… pic.twitter.com/IVTl4hb5t1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2023

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'. The Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR amid the worsening AQI in the region. Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP III Restrictions Reinvoked in National Capital As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed are the major causes behind this sudden spike in Delhi's daily average AQI, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, said. Re-invoking curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in the Delhi-NCR.