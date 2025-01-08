Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Health Department Wednesday said there is no need to panic in view of the concerns triggered by the detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, and said the administration is prepared to deal with any situation.

The department has taken proactive measures to respond to any potential outbreak, and has set up specialised medical ICU wards at the Gandhinagar Hospital.

"There is no need to panic. The entire machinery is fully geared up to deal with any situation," a health department officer said.

Doctors have emphasized that HMPV is not a new pathogen and is not causing a widespread outbreak. "This is a mild upper respiratory HMPV disease. Six cases have been detected so far in the South. There is no need to panic," Gandhinagar Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Hamid Zargar told PTI.

The administration has convened high-level meetings to review the situation, enhance readiness and ensure adequate facilities are in place, he said.

"A meeting chaired by the secretary took place in the civil secretariat yesterday. They stressed us to remain fully prepared. We are fully prepared" Dr Zargar said.

"Our oxygen plant, with a capacity of 22,000 LPM, is fully functional. God forbid if a pandemic occurs, we have kept one special medical ICU ward here (ready) to handle the situation" he said.

He said eight beds have been set up, supported by ventilators and a 24x7 oxygen supply. "The ward is centrally heated, and all necessary preparations have been made."

The human metapneumovirus, known to circulate since the 1970s first identified in 2001, is a common respiratory virus causing mild cold-like symptoms. Experts have highlighted its potential impact on children and older adults, urging vigilance for warning signs.

"In addition to the special ward, our hospital has 100 oxygen-supported beds, along with sufficient oxygen concentrators and various types of oxygen cylinders," Dr Zargar said, emphasizing the comprehensive preparedness measures in place.

While HMPV cases have been reported in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Nagpur, health experts maintain that the situation remains under control, calling for calm and awareness among the public.

