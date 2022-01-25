Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 6,570 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, taking the infection tally to 4,09,166, while 14 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,555 were from the Jammu division and 5,015 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

This is the highest single-day spike in fresh cases since the first Covid case was detected in Kashmir in March 2020, surpassing the previous high of 6,568 infection on January 22 this year.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,450 new cases, followed by 971 cases in Budgam district.

There are 47,376 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,57,163, the officials said.

The 14 new fatalities, the highest in a day in over seven months, pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 4,627 in Jammu and Kashmir.

