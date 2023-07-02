Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Indian Air Force on Sunday rescued two injured civilian mountaineers from Thajwas Glacier, an official statement said.

"In a swift and successful operation today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries," an official statement said.

"Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by the ground party in an inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation resorted to," it added.

IAF said that Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and the operation was controlled. (ANI)

