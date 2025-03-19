Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, conducted a comprehensive visit to various Border Outposts (BOPs) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua and Samba districts, assessing the operational preparedness of security forces deployed along the International Border, Jammu and Kashmir police said in a press release.

The visit covered key locations, including BPP Sanyal in Hiranagar, Chakra, Mawa, Babber Nallah, Sherpur, and Harya Chak.

IGP Jammu interacted with officers and personnel stationed at these critical outposts and reviewed security measures, and deployment strategies to counter any potential threats along the border. The visit was aimed at ensuring a robust security grid and addressing any logistical or operational challenges faced by the personnel.

DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, IPS; SSP Kathua, Shobit Saxena, IPS; SSP Samba, Virender Singh Manhas; SP Operations Kathua, Nasir Khan and other officers were also present during the review.

During the review, the effectiveness of surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras was also reviewed. A significant emphasis was placed on strengthening coordination and synergy between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the BSF to ensure seamless border management. The condition of border infrastructure, including roads, fencing, and communication networks, was also evaluated.

IGP Jammu emphasised the importance of round-the-clock vigilance and intelligence-sharing. He reiterated the need for proactive measures to prevent infiltration, smuggling, and cross-border mischief. The officers at the posts were briefed on emerging security threats and the latest counter-infiltration strategies to strengthen border security.

IGP Jammu acknowledged the dedication of the personnel deployed in challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions and assured them of full logistical support in terms of resources. He also instructed officers to enhance night patrolling, maintain high alertness, and utilise advanced surveillance technology to fortify border security. (ANI)

