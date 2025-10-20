Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): Jawans of the Indian Army deployed in Bani, Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir lit diyas, burn sparklers and dance, as they celebrate Diwali away from their loved ones.

Locals also joined the celebrations, expressing their gratitude to the soldiers for safeguarding the nation even during festivals. The event highlighted the bond between the Army and the people, symbolizing light, peace, and hope.

Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights. It celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

