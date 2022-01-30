Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): After five terrorists were neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the last 12 hours including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Zahid Wani in dual encounters at Pulwama and Budgam district in the Union Territory, the General Officer Commanding, Victor Force said that Wani was the mastermind behind various IED attacks since 2017 and was recruiting young boys from the valley.

Earlier his morning, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander and a Pakistani terrorist among five terrorists associated with terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and JeM were eliminated in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for 220 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

Addressing a joint press conference here with IGP Kashmir, Major General Srivastava said, "Following an operation that took place last night (in Pulwama), we've neutralized Zahid Mansoor Wani, JeM commander in this area. He was one of the masterminds behind various IED attacks since 2017. He was also actively involved in the recruitment of young boys."

IGP Vijay Kumar said that Wani was actively involved in the killings in the valley and was the JeM chief of the entire valley.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Healthcare Industry Seeks Priority Status, Increase in Fund Allocation to 3% of GDP.

"In dual encounters - 4 terrorists were neutralized in Pulwama and 1 in Budgam. Among the killed in Pulwama is Zahid Wani who was actively involved in killings and recruitments. He was the district (Pulwama) commander and JeM chief of the entire Valley," he said.

Earlier today, speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh said, that they had got the inputs on Saturday based on which the operation was launched to neutralise Wani.

"Police and security forces are trying to neutralize terrorists who are involved in the civilian killings. In South Kashmir, near the Pulwama area, Wani of JeM was active for a long time. Yesterday on specific inputs, an operation was launched in Pulwama in which three of its associates were also gunned down including a Pakistani terrorist Kafil Alias Chota Pakistani," he said.

"In South Kashmir, these terrorists were responsible for many terror-related incidents and after their death, we hope that people of the area will get relief from such incidents. Wani's brother was arrested from an encounter at Toll Plaza in Jammu in January 2020," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)