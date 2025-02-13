New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The cold wave conditions continue to grip Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar and several other towns experience inclement weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures remained low in Srinagar, accompanied by a partly cloudy sky.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Set To Visit Madhya Pradesh Between February 23 to 26.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar is expected to remain at 15 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is forecasted to be at 2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Amidst these weather conditions, serene visuals emerged from the Dal Lake, with people enjoying the winter season.

Also Read | TRAI Warns INR 10 Lakh Fine on Telecom Service Providers Over Failure To Curb Spam Calls and SMS, Introduces Amendments to TCCCPR, 2018 Regulation.

According to the IMD, several towns, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Kupwara, will experience temperatures below zero degrees Celsius.

On Monday, amid a thick blanket of snow and plummeting temperatures, Indian Army personnel conducted patrolling operations in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district to ensure security in the region.

On February 9, the 'Lal Draman Winter Festival-2025' which was organised in Doda district by the District Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, attracted thousands of visitors, including tourists, locals, officials, and media to witness this celebration of culture, adventure, and natural beauty.

Lal Draman, a serene meadow in the picturesque Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, came alive with the much-anticipated winter festival.

The event brought together thousands of visitors and locals, showcasing the beauty and vibrant culture of Lolab Valley of Kupwara district.

The festival, which aimed to celebrate the winter season and promote the region's scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, featured a series of exhilarating activities.

The region has recently gone through the extreme and harsh weather conditions Chillai Kalan. It was started on December 21 and ended on January 31.

It is a period marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow. The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)