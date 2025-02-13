Bhopal, February 13: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh between February 23 to 26. Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district, where he will lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital on February 23. Bageshwar Dham's head priest Dhirendra Shastri is building a cancer hospital. Later in the day, PM Modi will arrive in Bhopal and stay overnight at Raj Bhawan.

Next morning, he will inaugurate the Global Investment Summit (GIS) in Bhopal on February 24, in which around 4,000 industrialists, and business representatives from several overseas countries, including the US, UK, Japan and Germany will participate.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has confirmed that the state government has requested PM Modi to inaugurate GIS-2025, and got approval from PMO. Union Home Minister Shah is also scheduled to attend GIS on the concluding day on February 25. He is supposed to address the gathering of industrialists during the closing ceremony of GIS.

On February 26, President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Chhatarpur to attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bageshwar Dham. The marriage of 251 girls will be solemnised between February 22 and 26. Out of them, 108 girls belong to the tribal community. For the GIS, the MP government organised a curtain-raiser event at the Taj Hotel in Delhi on Wednesday, wherein, the state's new investment policy was highlighted.

During the event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held one-on-one and round table discussions with industrialists and invited them to GIS Bhopal on February 24 and 25. He said, "I am happy that we have worked on ease of doing business for us. Industrialists are getting the benefit of this. Land in Madhya Pradesh is much cheaper than in Delhi and Mumbai. I went to Japan, and met the industrialists there, they said there is a huge potential for the cotton industry in Madhya Pradesh. We have water, the largest land after Rajasthan. We have the largest network of highways and six airports. And we guarantee 200 per cent return. All of you come and invest in Madhya Pradesh."

