Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the flash flood situation due to heavy rain in the Union Territory, as relief and rescue operations were carried out across several districts.

The LG said that officials were directed to remain fully prepared to handle any emergency.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Refuses to Extend Asaram Bapu's Interim Bail, Asks Him to Surrender by August 30.

Sharing an X post, Office of the Lt Governor wrote, Briefed Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon'ble HM Shri Amit Shah Ji on the flood situation. Relief & rescue work is underway in various Districts & I've directed officials for maximum readiness & presence of staff at their posts to respond to emergency situations.

https://x.com/OfficeOfLGJandK/status/1960651723418296821

Also Read | Udaipur: 55-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to 17th Child at Jhadol Health Centre in Rajasthan, Husband Says Family Trapped in Debt.

Lt Governor Sinha also visited SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Katra, where he met devotees who had been injured in a recent landslide. He inquired about their health condition and assured them of the best medical care.

"At SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra, I met devotees injured in a landslide & enquired about their health. Urged Doctors to ensure best possible treatment. My gratitude to emergency responders, SMVDSB employees & citizens whose exemplary interventions saved many lives," the Office of the Lt Governor wrote.

https://x.com/OfficeOfLGJandK/status/1960651719588679874

The Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, briefing him on the situation in the worst-hit areas of Jammu, particularly along the banks of the Tawi River, which have suffered significant damage due to recent events.

Abdullah expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's assurance of continued assistance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

https://x.com/OmarAbdullah/status/1960629348534509925

In X post, "Spoke to Hon PM @narendramodi a short while ago. I briefed him about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir from the worst-hit areas, as I toured parts of Jammu along the banks of the Tawi that saw a lot of damage yesterday. I'm grateful for his assurance of continued assistance to the people of J-K."

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.

A day earlier, a landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi shrine, where 30 people lost their lives.

The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, and some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had said in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)