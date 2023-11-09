Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, attended the 'Back to Village-5' event at Chatha Farm, Satwari, in Jammu district on Thursday.

Addressing a public gathering, the LG shared the efforts of the Union Territory Administration to establish participatory and people-centric governance and create an enabling environment for inclusive development.

"People's participation lies at the core of rural prosperity. The 'Back to Village' initiative of the J-K administration is shaped to address the saturation of developmental and welfare schemes and to ensure village communities receive benefits from Central and UT schemes," said LG Sinha.

He further claimed that the J-K Administration has accorded the highest priority to vulnerable sections and provided unprecedented resources to bring about a revolution in rural and far-flung areas.

"In the last few years, timely implementation and monitoring of programmes have ensured a unique opportunity for the holistic development of villages. Various sections of society have been liberated from decades of discrimination and exploitation and provided opportunities to benefit from growth," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir LG further said, "The road to J-K's progress and prosperity has to pass through its villages and far-flung areas. It is our determination and commitment to ensure better infrastructure, amenities, public services, skills and opportunities for youth and women, and enhanced productivity in the agriculture and allied sectors."

LG Sinha called upon all the citizens of rural areas to contribute to improving the literacy rate and eradicating malnutrition and TB in panchayats.

"Every village should aspire to become self-reliant and spearhead the sustainable development of J-K," said LG Sinha.

Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives expressed their gratitude to the LG-led UT administration for taking development to the grassroots level.

The LG also visited the stalls put up by various government departments, highlighting various initiatives and welfare programmes of the government.

Bharat Bhushan (Chairman of District Development Council, Jammu), Ramesh Kumar (Jammu Divisional Commissioner), Sachin Kumar Vaishya (Jammu Deputy Commissioner), senior members, PRI members and other people were also present at the 'Back to Village-5' event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)