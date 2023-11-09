Thane, November 9: A high capacity pressure cooker exploded on Thursday in a food outlet on the ground floor of a high-rise in Hiranandani Estate area in Thane, a civic official said. No one was injured in the incident that took place in the ground-plus-15 storey building at 3pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"When the 60-litre capacity pressure cooker exploded, two workers in the outlet had just stepped outside and were saved. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel undertook relief operations and cordoned off the area," he told PTI. Jaipur Cooker Blast: 47-Year-Old Woman Dies in Jhotwara After Pressure Cooker Explodes.

The cause of the explosion, which extensively damaged the kitchen of the outlet, is being probed, Tadvi added.

