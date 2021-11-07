Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tributes to Maqbool Sherwani -- who delayed the invasion of Pakistan-backed tribals in Baramulla district in 1947 -- saying his indomitable spirit and contribution to upholding the unity and integrity of the country will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Tributes to great martyr Maqbool Sherwani on his punyatithi. A true patriot who made supreme sacrifice to save J&K from Pakistan Army's invasion.His indomitable spirit &contribution to upholding the unity & integrity of motherland will continue to inspire generations to come,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Sherwani, a resident of Baramulla, had misguided the Pakistani raiders to a wrong path when he was asked to guide them to the road to Srinagar Airport. This delayed their march to the airport, providing time to the Indian army to reach the airfield and secure it. He was later killed by the angry raiders.

