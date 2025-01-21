Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): A man was shot dead in an alleged firing incident in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu, a police official confirmed on Tuesday. Authorities have formed a team to apprehend the culprit.

Regarding the firing incident, Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain told reporters, "In this incident, a person named Sumit Jandial has been shot. He was attacked by his rival gang. This is not a terrorist case... investigation of the case is ongoing. The victim has died and we have formed the team, soon the culprit will be nabbed."

Also Read | How Do I Speed Up My Wi-Fi? Check Out Simple Ways To Boost Your Router's Signal Strength and Get Maximum Internet Speed.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)