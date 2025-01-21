Mumbai, January 21: Wi-Fi speeds depend on various factors. Sometimes, they can work faster and load everything quickly, and other times, they may feel slow and even be unable to open most common websites. Your wireless network strength also depends on where you put your browser in your house, office, factory, or any other location. Getting good Wi-Fi speed also depends on your network connection.

Wi-Fi or Wireless Fidelity is a technology that helps you connect multiple devices to one network and lets you use it freely at your preferred locations. If you are using Wi-Fi, you need to know certain ways to boost your internet speed and reduce the interferences that slow you down. Check out the following ways you can speed up your Wi-Fi speed.

Restart Your Router

If you are not able to get a fast internet connection, then there must be some error in your Wi-Fi router. However, you can turn it off and turn it back on to see your internet connection.

Wi-Fi Router Placement

To get the maximum speed out of your Wi-Fi router, place it in a central location where all the devices can be connected. Check the signal strength in different areas of your premises, and choose the location for the router where the signal is strong and the speed is faster.

Choose a Router With a Longer Range

Usually, the router's minimum range is around 50 metres (around 160 feet); however, different types of Wi-Fi routers support different ranges. Some Wi-Fi routers offer more extended range and better signal than common routers. You can also choose Wi-Fi Extenders, Boosters, or Repeaters to increase your internet speed without changing your router. Some routers have built-in Wi-Fi extenders to boost the internet speed to more areas.

Switch Wi-Fi Channels

Most households have 2.4GHz internet support, which is available to longer distances, as compared to 5GHz, which offers faster internet speed but has shorter coverage. However, the further away you go, the less speed you will witness with poor signal. Some routers also support 6GHz, which offers super-fast speed based on the internet plan but has even shorter coverage compared to 5GHz frequency. You can switch these frequencies to know which gives you better speed.

Know Your Internet Type and Plan

If you are using LAN, Fibre cable, or satellite internet, the speed may fluctuate. Usually, with fibre cable, the internet experience is uninterrupted and faster compared to LAN internet. However, today, wireless broadband is also a good option. The speed may vary depending on your service provider's plan and the type of internet. Some providers slow down internet speed after a fixed consumption, for example, 3,000 Gbs. You can check your internet speed at fast.com or speedtest.net.

Device Choice - Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or Others

If you have a mobile device or computer that supports only the 2.4GHz frequency band, it will not give you a higher speed. You can choose a device that supports 5GHz or higher to get the faster speed. However, the range will be limited.

Limit the Number of Connected Devices,

When one or more devices are connected to a single Wi-Fi, the speed gets affected. However, generally, it does not affect that much but still lowers the internet speed.

Adjust Antennas

Sometimes, slightly adjusting the antennas on the Wi-Fi router can increase the speed of the internet. This is usually an old way to increase the speed, and it may work.

Besides these guidelines, there are various other ways you can boost your internet speed with minimum effort. This includes updating your firmware and upgrading to 802.11a, 802.11b, and 802.11g devices to 802.11n for a more stable internet connection. If you still face issues, you can call a technical who might identify the problem with your internet connection, Wi-Fi or plan and suggest better options.

