Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will visit Kulgam district on October 27 and 28 as part of the Union Government's Public Outreach Programme.

During the visit, Dr Murugan will review the progress of flood protection works at Arriguntoo and also inaugurate Phase IV of the Flood Protection Bund at the same place. He will also inaugurate Amrit Sarovar and Public Park at Checkpora.

Besides these engagements, the Minister will also visit Trout Fish Farm and Amrit Sarovar at Chancer, Trout Feed Mill at Lakhdipora Nehama and the famous Aherbal waterfall. Murugan will also take stock of Trout Seed in the Aherbal stream and integrated farming practices at Modergam.

Dr Murugan will also chair a review meeting of district officers at Rest House Chawalgam.

On the second day of his visit, the Minister will inspect departmental stalls displayed at Mini Secretariat Kulgam and also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Dr Murugan will also lay the foundation of a Marriage Hall from Mini Secretariat Kulgam. The Hall will come up at a cost of Rs 6.09 crores under the Smart City Programme.

Towards the end of his tour, the Minister will also interact with members of DDCs, BDCs and PRIs at Mini Secretariat Kulgam. (ANI)

