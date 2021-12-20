New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is scheduled to meet the Delimitation Commission on Monday.

This is the second meeting of the Delimitation Commission.

Five former members of the commission are likely to attend today's meeting which includes Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP leader Jugal Kishore Sharma, and National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, and Mohammad Akbar Lone.

The Central government has constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai informed that the delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as soon as possible adding that the commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory.

He said that the Commission has held extensive consultation with various stakeholders like State Election Commissioner of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Registrar General of India, Surveyor General of India, District Election Officers of all 20 districts. (ANI)

