Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday condemned the recent militant attacks in Kashmir, saying the situation in the Union territory was not normal.

Terrorists shot dead a policeman outside his house in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district on Monday, while a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar.

“We regret these targeted attacks and condemn them. We ask the government to at least be truthful. We keep on hearing from them that the situation has improved and is now better,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Abdullah said whenever statements about improvement in the situation are given by the government, targeted attacks take place in the valley.

“Sometimes police is targeted, sometimes civilians. The situation is not normal, we all know that. Why is the government trying to mislead the people? Only the rulers can answer that," he added.

Asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, the former chief minister of J-K said opposition parties and leaders were paying the price for doing politics.

“What is new in that (summon to Kejriwal)? Which opposition leader or opposition party is there that has not received such summons? There have been such summons before as well and they will come in the future also.

“You have to pay a price for doing politics, especially the opposition here. This is not something new,” he said.

The NC leader said Kejriwal is not the first leader in the AAP who will face this as other leaders of the party have also been summoned before.

“Their deputy CM is still in custody. We only hope that Kejriwal will return home in the evening after the questioning,” he said.

