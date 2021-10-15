Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a soldier have lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation which is underway in the Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Indian Army said on Friday.

They were injured yesterday in the ongoing counter-terrorist operation here.

Indian Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in this dense forest.

According to police, vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

