Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

The ceasefire violation took place at about 7:45 pm.

Indian Army retaliated. (ANI)

