Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Parliamentary Standing Committee members including the Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday interacted with traders and tourism body of Kashmir in Srinagar.

Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce said that he explained the issues concerning the J-K based association to the members of the Committee.

"We explained all the issues in front of the Chairmen and other members of the committee regarding tourism, transport and other general issues concerning the region. They must recognize the condition of our national highways. We have crossed so many deadlines and not much work is being done. The member has assured us that progress will be made," Sheikh Ahmad told ANI.

"Glimpses of meeting of the first-ever Parliamentary Standing Committee delegation, comprising MPs from different political parties, visiting Srinagar ever since the onset of COVID pandemic," Jitendra Singh tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)